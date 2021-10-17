Highfield Prep becomes partially co-ed school

12:00PM, Sunday 17 October 2021
Highfield Preparatory School is now accepting both boys and girls for Reception to Year 2.
Highfield was a girls-only school from Reception upwards, with a co-ed nursery, until this academic year.
Now the school, based in West Road, has become co-ed from nursery until Year 2. The school will remain girls-only for Years 3-6.
The move to co-education is in response to the demands of parents who are increasingly seeking a family school that will serve both their sons and their daughters, particularly in the early years, the school says.
Joanna Leach, headteacher said, “This is a hugely exciting time for Highfield Preparatory School – a school that achieves extraordinary results thanks to its focus on teaching with pride, passion and positive expectations.”
