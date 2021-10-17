SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Highfield Prep becomes partially co-ed school

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Highfield Preparatory School is now accepting both boys and girls for Reception to Year 2.

    Highfield was a girls-only school from Reception upwards, with a co-ed nursery, until this academic year.

    Now the school, based in West Road, has become co-ed from nursery until Year 2. The school will remain girls-only for Years 3-6.

    The move to co-education is in response to the demands of parents who are increasingly seeking a family school that will serve both their sons and their daughters, particularly in the early years, the school says.

    Joanna Leach, headteacher said, “This is a hugely exciting time for Highfield Preparatory School – a school that achieves extraordinary results thanks to its focus on teaching with pride, passion and positive expectations.”

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved