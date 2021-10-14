The force must ensure culture and vetting is correct, says Police and Crime Commissioner

TVP Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber has told Royal Borough councillors the force must ‘ensure the culture and vetting is correct’.

Trust in the police from women and girls has hit an ‘all-time low,’ according to media reports, following the tragic murder of Sarah Everard.

Speaking at a communities overview and scrutiny meeting, Mr Barber said:

“I’ve got two young children. I want my girls to be able to go to a police officer. I don’t want them to be scared because of some of the stories that we’ve seen of late.

“So, we can never be complacent about that. We need to make sure our officers are held to the highest standards.

“The importance of preserving that public confidence I don’t think can be overstated.”

He pledged the vetting and reviewing process when accepting new recruits will be reassessed and kept under constant review.

The PCC added: “I think there are some good signs around the culture in Thames Valley.

“But again, with four and half thousand officers with around the same number of staff, it would be a fool who said that they were confident that there were no pockets of poor behaviour.”