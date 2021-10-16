Take part in Maidenhead go-karting race support disadvantaged children

A go-karting venue is inviting enthusiasts to join them for an endurance team race on Tuesday to raise money for a local charity.

The event at Absolutely Karting will see teams taking part in a 90-minute Le Mans-style endurance race, with drivers switching places to see which team can last the pace and cross the finish line first.

It will support Wooden Spoon, which funds life-changing projects that support children and young adults who have disabilities or are disadvantaged.

Ray Hague, from Wooden Spoon Chilterns, said:

“Wooden Spoon is delighted to be working with Absolutely Karting to raise money to help fund more projects in the Chilterns area that will support children and young people. We look forward to welcoming teams along for an evening of racing.”

Matt Schofield, venue manager at Absolutely Karting Maidenhead, added:

“Whether a family team or a group of friends or work colleagues would like to take part in the race, it’s a great way to have fun and help to raise money for an extremely worthy charity.”

The event costs £200 for each team with a maximum of five drivers per team. A team space can be booked by contacting Ray Hague from the charity at rayhague@btinternet.com