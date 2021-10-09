Royal Borough schools see £30m upgrade

The Royal Borough has completed a £30m expansion programme to help seven secondary schools upgrade their facilities and increase capacity.

The council’s latest phase of investment is part of ongoing work to ensure there is sufficient capacity to meet projected demand for pupil places in the area.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for children’s services, said there has been a ‘bulge in demand’ for secondary school places in the borough.

Over the last four years, expansion works have taken place at Windsor Girls’ School, Windsor Boys’ School, Dedworth Middle School, Cox Green School, Furze Platt Senior School, Charters School and St Peter’s Middle School.

Cathrin Thomas, headteacher of Cox Green School, said:

“Cox Green School opened in 1967 and the requirements of a school learning environment have changed substantially over half a century.

“The investment we received allowed us to create purpose-built maths classrooms, with inbuilt technology, upgrade our science spaces and build a brand new maths block and dining space.

“Our students have benefitted enormously and our school community continues to grow because of it.”

Andrew Morrison, headteacher of Furze Platt Senior School, said:

“At Furze Platt Senior School, expansion monies have enabled us to open a new three-storey English and science block, as well as a new theatre.

“(The students’) enthusiasm and excitement were palpable.

“While the pandemic initially limited the impact of the theatre, we are now using our 400-seat venue for assemblies and parental presentations.

“We are very excited to see our first music and drama shows in the near future.”