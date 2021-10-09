Scarecrows crop up around Maidenhead for harvest time

Harvest celebrations have begun at Burchetts Green Infant School with a scarecrow competition.

This is the second year running the school has held a scarecrow competition, organised by the Friends of Burchetts Green School (FOBGS), the school’s PTA.

There was ‘fantastic’ participation with 27 entries from the 50-pupil school.

The children judged the straw owl as the winner and Spider-Man as the runner up, while FOBGS judged the crow as their winner.

Other notable characters included princesses, a doctor, junk robots and a caterpillar. The scarecrows were displayed throughout last week.

FOBGS has its sights on fundraising for a new stage in the playground, which will replace a small old wooden amphitheatre.

The children have many fundraising events over the next few months, including a woodland walk activity trail and a ‘Bow Tie and Snazzy Socks’ mufti day.

In November, the school will host an annual fireworks display. Tickets can be purchased from the school office by calling 01628 822926.

Meanwhile, a harvest scarecrow festival in Fifield took place over Saturday and Sunday.

Set up by Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association (OGAFCA), the festival was to ‘say thank you’ to the local farmers and celebrate at harvest festival time.

Participants were invited to make a scarecrow for display. A total of 14 were put up in various poses,

including a couple of hapless strawmen crashing headfirst into bushes.

Scarecrows were also caught scrumping, smoking pipes, riding bicycles and quadbikes, harvesting pumpkins and collecting hay.

The iconic farming figures were set up in Oakley Green Road, Forest Green Road, Green Lane, Manor Grove and Coningsby Lane.

“There were some lovely, creative entries – thanks to everyone who entered for their brilliant and inventive scarecrows. We hope to have more entries next year,” said organiser Trish Pottinger.