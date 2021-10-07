Bright spark Harry joins high IQ club

A prodigious pupil from Braywick Court School has gained entry to a historic society for people with high IQs.

Six-year-old Harry Sansoy secured a spot at Mensa after he recorded an official IQ of 145 during an assessment by Potential Plus UK, a charity that supports gifted children.

The Year Two pupil’s high intelligence test score meant he could apply to join Mensa, which requires its members to have an IQ of at least 132.

Father Sham Sansoy said: “It all started during lockdown when he was quite bored and as parents we were trying to work out how we could keep him stimulated.

“Some friends mentioned he should be seen by an educational psychologist who can profile and analyse him so we took him to Potential Plus.

“We didn’t tell him it was an IQ thing or anything to do with learning, he was just more interested in the fact it was a day of quizzes and activities.

“Off the back of that there was a formal report with tips on how to keep him engaged and his IQ was formally recorded as 145.”

Harry, who moved to Maidenhead three years ago from Stratford in East London, has now been presented with an official Mensa membership and is eligible to attend the society’s educational events.

His father said it’s too early to say what the future holds but potential jobs the youngster has mentioned vary from becoming a chef, police officer or scientist.

“He’s always been quite a quick learner and is really interested in stuff outside the school curriculum,” Sham said.

“At bedtimes rather than have stories from us we normally just have discussions about random abstract topics and he’s interested in all kinds of things like maths, physics, philosophy and politics.”

Sham added: “He really likes his teachers at Braywick Court and loves spending time there.

“We just want him to continue having an interest in learning, working hard and being kind.”