Nicholsons Centre book sale raises thousands for Maidenhead hospice

A book sale held in the Nicholsons Centre last weekend raised thousands of pounds for a Maidenhead hospice.

Volunteers from Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice set up shop in the shopping complex from Friday until Sunday to fundraise on behalf of the charity.

The sale of new and nearly new children’s books raised a total of £1,155.

Volunteer Richard Johnson said: “We would like to thank our customers for their continued support and look forward to seeing you all again at our next children’s book sale in the centre from October 28-30.”