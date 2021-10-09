Remember When: Pooch received a haircut from 'Teasy Weasy' Raymond

1981: World-famous hairdresser Peter ‘Teasy Weasy’ Raymond had an unusual client – two-year-old Marlow dog Zuese.

Zuese had a tough start to life and ended up in the care of the RSPCA after suffering from cruel treatment.

But Sandra Chatfield, an RSPCA helper, gave the French briard a loving home and helped him back to good health.

Raymond heard about the pooch’s plight and invited Sandra to a hairdressing session at his salon in The Colonnade.

1981: Holyport Past showed a few touches that had graced the Windsor Road ground over the previous 25 years as they beat Holyport Present in the Holyport Silver Jubilee Challenge Cup.

More than 150 people watched the match, which marked a quarter of a century since the village side was reformed.

1981: Cyclists made the their way around the parish of Bray as they revived an ancient tradition of ‘beating the bounds’.

The 15-mile ride around the boundaries of the parish was in aid of Save Bray Church.

The appeal needed to raise £30,000 for the historic church, so organisers decided to combine the ancient rite with the modern concept of sponsorship.

1991: A festival of flowers lit up the restored St Luke’s Church, which had been wrecked by arsonists in January.

More than 40 separate displays – arranged by members of churches and local organisations – were on show.

1991: Bisham School’s headteacher, his wife, and a group of past and present pupils set out on a mission to find out more about the village and its people.

Jim Cooke and his wife, Zia, led the project, which aimed to carry out research over a period of three years and eventually assemble enough material to fill a village history book.

1996: The Mayor, Ady Sheldon, had an Absolutely Fabulous time as she met Patsy and Eddy lookalikes.

The pair, take-offs from the hit BBC sitcom, descended on bewildered commuters at Maidenhead station to promote the launch of a launderette for train travellers.