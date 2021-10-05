Teams invited to sign up to Maidenhead Advertiser's Cracker Challenge

The Advertiser’s Christmas Cracker Challenge will be ‘back with a bang’ this year to support community groups during the festive season.

The charity initiative, part of our Cracker Appeal, has raised nearly £300,000 to date, with the money going towards parties and Christmas lunches for groups in the borough.

Last year the event could not go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions but plans are now in place for Braywick Leisure Centre to host the ‘Tiser’s charity challenge on Thursday, December 9.

Teams are invited to sign up and take part in an array of sporting activities including dodgeball, volleyball and a new inflatable obstacle course.

This will be followed by a hi-tech quiz and tasty buffet.

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, said: “We are delighted to be able to team up with Leisure Focus once again, but this time in their spectacular new home, Braywick Leisure Centre.

“Together, Leisure Focus and the Maidenhead Advertiser are bringing back the ‘Tiser Christmas Cracker Challenge to help those in need.

“The event is a key part of the fundraising undertaken as part of the ‘Tiser Cracker Appeal which was launched to help those less fortunate in our community at Christmas.

“As with many things, COVID-19 put a stop to the Cracker Challenge, but this year we are confident it will be back with a bang.

“It is a great way for people to come together to raise funds for local charities but also to get out, have fun and socialise with friends or colleagues.”

The charity challenge will start at 5pm and costs £150 per team with all money going to the Cracker Appeal.

A further £60 is required to cover the cost of the buffet.

The deadline for entries is Friday, October 22.

Please email sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk for further details.

You can also visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crackerappeal to donate.