'No time' to comment on new gas generator plans, say White Waltham residents

Residents in White Waltham are angry that new plans for a controversial gas generator on rural land have been submitted with ‘no time’ for public consultation.

The proposed 10-acre facility on Howe Lane alarmed residents in April last year, who launched a petition against it which has fetched more than 1,500 signatures.

The plans included an engine house, ammonia tank, four 14m high flues, electricity substation buildings, 2.5m high security fencing and parking.

At the time, residents felt they were given insufficient time to respond.

Last Tuesday, new site plans were resubmitted within the same application, extending the flues to 15m.

This has again evoked the ire of residents, who have until October 12 to register new comments.

“Once again we have had no chance for public consultation,” said resident Tina Green, who started the petition against the facility.

“The notification went out on the 25th of September. Many people still aren’t aware of the application and haven’t had a chance to review the plans and comment.

“This issue has been going on for so long that many people feel that it has gone away,” she added.

“Most of the individuals I have spoken to were shocked to find that this was not the case.”

As before, the brunt of objections are around environmental concerns. The borough’s tree team raised concerns about the welfare of the ancient woodland immediately north of the site.

Applicants, Maidenhead West Power Ltd and Maidenhead East Power Ltd could not be reached for comment.

The Royal Borough said:

“The council sent re-consultation letters and emails to local residents inviting them to make any additional comments on the proposed change if they wish.

“Comments already made on the application will still be taken into account in the consideration of the application and residents do not need to re-submit their original comments.”

The planning applications can be viewed online using either reference 20/00714/FULL | or 20/00715/FULL.

To view the petition, visit tinyurl.com/tfyjvxev