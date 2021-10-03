Public notices: Poundstrecher flats plan updated

In the public notices this week, a rural footpath in Bray is being rerouted in advance of works on a quarry. A planning application has also been put forward outlining some of the plans for flats above Poundstretcher.

Footpaths

The borough is looking to divert part of a public footpath in Bray.

The closure will be from the junction of footpaths Bray 53 and Bray 51b, stretching along Bray 53 for 389m. This is south of Windsor Road (A308) and north of Kimbers Lane Farm.

This is part of the site where Summerleaze Ltd is planning extraction of sand and gravel from land south of Windsor Road, Water Oakley.

Bray 53 runs north-south through the eastern half of the site and needs to be temporarily diverted prior to commencement of site operations.

An alternative route around the edge of the quarry site will be available for the duration of the diversion. It is planned to run alongside Windsor Road to the north, linking into the route of the existing footpath.

Planning

An application has been put forward to consider specific aspects of an existing plan to build flats above Poundstretcher.

The plans involve converting the first floor and adding new second and third floors.

The new application specifically outlines the first-floor plan for two private terraces and plans for the ground floor access and residential bin store.

Another application has been made for works to improve vehicular access at Long Lane Farm, a livestock farm in Ascot Road, Holyport.

The 44-acre site has only one suitable access point for larger and agricultural vehicles, says the applicant Willie Doyle.

He is in the process of acquiring the property and claims to need works completed to improve visibility and make more space for large vehicles to enter the sight.

Visibility is reduced down to 80m in some places, currently hampered by hedgerows. The application seeks to reposition the access point for better visibility in the eastern directions.

This requires some hedgerow removal, but the applicant proposes to compensate for this with hedgerow replanting.

“The proposals will deliver an overall improvement to the safety of the existing access point and they will ensure that the visual appearance of the countryside is not adversely affected,” wrote Mr Doyle’s representatives.

To see all the public notices, click here.