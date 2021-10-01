Meet our readers taking on the London Marathon on Sunday

Alice Robinson

Alice Robinson (above), from Stamford Road, Maidenhead, says that a healthy dose of Pink in her earphones is keeping her going as she gears up for her first full marathon.

The 27-year-old has run half marathons before and is a keen sportswoman, but says that this is her first full run.

Events manager Alice has been training with Maidenhead Athletic Club and is raising money on behalf of Women in Sport, a charity aiming to get more women and girls into sport.

“I have been very grateful to take part in sport but not all girls and women have had those opportunities,” she said.

“The charity helps to break down those gender inequalities.”

Alice said she is just determined to make it around the course this weekend but said that a time under four hours, 45 minutes would be a bonus.

When asked what has been keeping her going, Alice added that American popstar Pink has been a firm favourite on the earphones.

“My Spotify normally gets a little bit carried away,” she said.

To donate to Alice, click here.

Simon Graves

Simon Graves, 56, is an NHS worker and will be raising money for Thames Hospice using the virtual marathon option.

He attempted a marathon in 2012 but had to drop out at the nine-mile mark due to an injury.

“I was 18-and-a-half stone at the time and I hadn’t really trained at all,” he said. “Now I’m 13-and-a-half stone, and since I’ve lost the weight I’ve been running and cycling every week.”

He said he feels ‘confident’ in his plan – alternating running a mile and walking a mile, on a route from Slough to his home, taking in the Jubilee River.

Click here to donate to Simon.

Sachin Patel

Sachin Patel is hoping to build on his family’s legacy of giving something back to the community by completing the London Marathon.

The 40-year-old, who works as a senior manager at Boots, started the Couch to 5k challenge in January but soon had to ramp up his training after securing a spot in the 26.2-mile event.

He told the Advertiser: “My uncle Ash and father Bip always inspired me to do stuff for the community and encouraged other people to look after their health.

“I’m way too overweight for this, but if you can do something to help others then I always will.

"It's about encouraging people to try different things to help with their wellbeing."

He also thanked his daughter Maya and wife Miral for their support during his training.

The Tottenham Hotspur season ticket holder is representing five charities, Macmillan Cancer Support, MIND, Diabetes UK, NHS

Charities Together and Show Racism the Red Card.

He has raised more than £2,000 and saw his fundraising boosted by the donation of a signed pendant by Spurs’ first team squad which is set for auction.

To support Sachin, click here.

Julie Rogers

A fleet support executive from Holyport is looking to bounce back from injury in her second London Marathon.

Julie Rogers, 51, from Moor Lane, is running for Breast Cancer Care to raise in support of all those who have battled the disease.

She said that she has previously attended the marathon as a supporter, where the atmosphere had been ‘just incredible’.

“As time goes on and as I get older, I see many people tragically hit with cancer – some survive and some don’t,” said Julie.

“Specifically, my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer some eight years ago, which she survived. I also have close friends and customers who have been touched by this dreadful disease.

“I am raising money, but also, as part of that, sewing pink cancer bows on my race shirt. Each bow is a name of a person that is either a memory or a symbol of their fight and survival.

“Those names will run with me, and I hope that this will give me the additional push to finish.”

To donate to Julie’s fundraiser, click here.

Gill Hughes

Gill Hughes of Boulters Lane will be running her first full marathon at the age of 71.

She is raising money for Get Kids Going, a charity which helps get disabled children into sport.

A fitness jogger, Gill has run two half marathons before and a maximum of 22 miles at a stretch.

She intended to enter the London Marathon last year.

“I always thought it would be great to do it, but it would have to be before I’m 70,” she said. “It’s now or never.”

She had entered alongside her son-in-law but he had to pull out due to injuries.

Visit tinyurl.com/2jf5bz5e to donate.

Katherine Eves

A primary school teacher from Cox Green will be running for Children with Cancer UK on Sunday.

Katharine Eves, 43, from Lillibrooke Crescent, has previously participated in the marathon in 2012, and was due to take part in last year’s event before its cancellation.

To mark the date, Kat, alongside ‘Spider-Man’, completed a five-mile run dressed as Snow White during the national lockdown in April 2020.

Accompanied by her husband Ben and her children William, Dominic and Oliver, Kat helped to raise more than £450 for her chosen charity as onlookers and well-wishers cheered her on from their front gardens.

“Children with Cancer is a great charity; luckily I haven’t been touched by it myself, but they’re a really important charity,” she said.

She added that supporters have had the opportunity to purchase golden ribbons in honour of loved ones who have battled cancer.

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatEves

Derek Wilson

A retired RSPCA inspector from Taplow is running for a charity helping to give people in Afghanistan a ‘kickstart’ in life.

Derek Wilkins is running for Afghanaid for the second time, after raising funds for it during the 2018 London Marathon.

The 64-year-old, who lives in Maypole Road in Taplow and has been with Burnham Joggers since 2012, is passionate about helping both animals and people in countries affected by conflicts.

This will be the fifth time he has run the London Marathon.

He said: “[I’m] trying to help somebody, that's what I'm trying to do.

“I haven't got a lot of money, but what I can do is a lot of work for needy charities.”

To donate to Afghanaid visit www.afghanaid.org.uk

Michael Ashwell

A cancer survivor will be running his second full marathon to help disadvantaged children enjoy the theatre.

Michael Ashwell, 39, from Furrow Way in Cox Green, is running the course on behalf of Chickenshed, a London-based theatre company charity.

The business development executive has run half marathons before but this is his second full marathon, having taken part in a Brighton run in 2019. This is his first London Marathon.

On his training, Michael said: “It is hard work.

“Anything you do from 16 to 17 miles plus, you can’t do that on a weekday when you’ve got work.

“It certainly takes over your life.”

He added that he has set himself a target of finishing the course under three-and-a-half-hours.

“It is something I have wanted to do for years,” he added.

Michael, who has also recovered from testicular cancer, said. “It is going to be the biggest marathon it’s ever been.”

To support Michael’s efforts, visit bit.ly/3zNEMKw