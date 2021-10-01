Theresa May launches annual Christmas card competition

Schools, youth organisations and families are being urged to get festive for the return of Theresa May’s Christmas card competition.

In an annual tradition stretching back two decades, the Advertiser is once again teaming up with the Maidenhead and Twyford MP to search for the perfect design for the former Prime Minister to send to political heavyweights, famous faces and everyday heroes over the Christmas period.

The competition is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency and attracts hundreds of entries each year.

The winning entry is personally chosen by the MP and will be printed and sent out with Christmas wishes to people across Maidenhead, the UK and beyond.

There is no theme this year – any festive entry is welcome as long as it is in the Christmas spirit.

Mrs May said: “Last Christmas many of us were not able to celebrate in the way in which we would have liked. Families and friends were separated and eagerly anticipated plans cancelled at short notice.

“If these challenging times have reminded us of anything, it is the importance of traditions like Christmas which bring us together.

“I am once again asking all the talented young artists in Maidenhead to submit their entries to feature on the cover of my annual Christmas card.

“After the difficult Christmas last year, the festive period this year will be all the more special.

“I wish all the entrants the best of luck and I look forward to seeing all of the entries.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 22.

Judging will take place soon afterwards, and the winner will be announced in a future edition of the Advertiser.