Remember When: Ernie Wise stopped by at Wethered brewery

1971: Members and supporters of Cookham Dean Cricket Club hoped to have raised about £300 from a sponsored three-legged beer race.

Couples, with their legs tied together, had to drink half a pint of beer each at 14 pubs on the way from the Ferry, by Cookham Bridge, up to the club’s headquarters at the Hare and Hounds in Cookham Dean.

Money went towards pavilion extensions and a practice net.

1976: The giant head of Charles I paid a visit to Maidenhead Drama Guild and Theatre Club ahead of its involvement in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations the following spring.

The papier mache head was one of 40 monarchs who were set to be represented at parades to mark the occasion, and the guild was given a sneak peak of how it looked as members were asked to join other thespians from the district taking part in the celebrations.

1986: Comedian Ernie Wise started the fun as a Marlow brewery opened its gates to employees’ relatives for a family day.

Ernie and 500 other visitors were given a tour of the Wethered brewery, with the day also featuring music and sideshows.

1991: Farmers and visitors braved wind and rain for the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association show.

Held at Church Farm in Waltham St Lawrence, the show featured the traditional focal point of the event – the ploughing match.

A number of prizes were handed out, including the Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup for best farmed farm over 750 acres, which went to David Philp and his family partnership.

1991: The members of Marlow’s mini section performed a parade of nations as the rugby club held a special dinner ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Five Nations participants.

The dinner honoured the Romanian World Cup squad, who were guests of the club, and the minis dressed up in the national shirts of the 16 teams competing.

1991:The new swimming pool at Maidenhead’s Magnet Leisure Centre was beginning to take shape.

The concrete base for the new 25-metre pool and the steps which would form the seating area were in place.

The pool was due to open in autumn the following year, with the old pool transformed into a multi-purpose hall.