How to take part in Alexander Devine's first firewalk challenge

Fundraisers will get the chance to walk over hot coals burning at 1,000 degrees at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service first firewalk next month

The charity is looking for people to sign up to the event and hopes to raise more than £10,500 for the hospice, which is based in Snowball Hill, Woodlands Park.

Fiona Devine, chief executive and co-founder of Alexander Devine, will be taking on the challenge herself and is looking for more people to join her.

She said: “I have done all sorts of challenges over the years to help raise the vital funds our charity needs but I have never walked on fire.

“I am a little apprehensive but determined to take on this challenge.

“It will certainly be my hottest and shortest sponsored walk ever and I can’t wait to join the other brave ‘soles’ who will be taking on this challenge with me.”

On the evening, all participants will receive full training to learn the secret of walking on fire by Scott Bell from UK Firewalk – a twice Guinness World Record holder for the greatest distance walked on fire.

Scott will teach them how to keep their cool when they face their fears and walk across the hot embers with a temperature over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The charity said the £10,500 it hopes to raise could fund just over eight overnight stays at its hospice full of fun and activities for children with complex healthcare needs, giving their parents a much-needed break.

Kate Wright, fundraiser for Alexander Devine added: “Throughout this year, it has been inspiring to see different members of our Alexander Devine team take on a variety of challenges.

“When we asked if anyone would be prepared to walk over hot coals for the hospice, Fiona was first to sign up

“So far we have 14 other brave ‘soles’ joining her, but we would love some more.

“With spectators welcome on the day to support the challengers, it should be a really fun evening.

“We have invited local artisan caterers to join us including Tonks Cooks, Little Brick Pantry and vegan specialist, Angelina’s Cantina.”

The event will take place on Monday, October 9 at 5pm at the hospice.

No training is needed beforehand and anyone over 18 is welcome to take part at the cost of £25 per registration.

The charity is asking participants to try and raise a minimum fundraising target of £150 per person.

Visit www.alexanderdevine.enthuse.com/pf/fiona-devine-05833 to sponsor Fiona and www.alexanderdevine.org/firewalk to sign up.