Author Dame Jacqueline Wilson visits Furze Platt Junior School

Best-selling children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson visited Furze Platt Junior School on Friday.

The novelist spoke to pupils about how she creates her stories and discussed her latest book, The Primrose Railway Children.

The 75-year-old, whose works include The Story of Tracy Beaker, also took questions from inquisitive youngsters who were eager to discover more top tips for writing.

Anna Clark, head of school, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet such a children's writing icon, and were very impressed with her ability to connect with all the children.

“Having written over 100 books and still writing every day, including Christmas, Jaqueline certainly is an inspiration to us all and we would like to thank Chorleywood bookshop in Rickmansworth for organising such a fantastic opportunity for the students at Furze Platt Junior School.”