Conditions put in place for boxing at Braywick Leisure Centre

Live boxing could be returning to Maidenhead after a licensing application was submitted by the operators of Braywick Leisure Centre, Leisure Focus.

Professional boxing and wrestling had taken place at the Magnet Leisure Centre before its closure but has yet to be held at Braywick since it opened in September 2020.

Under conditions requested by Thames Valley Police, the leisure centre would be able to hold up to four boxing or wrestling events per year, although cage fighting would be banned.

The venue would also be required to provide door staff on fight night, with appropriate CCTV in place which could be made available for TVP upon request.

Furthermore, the application also covers the provision of other ‘regulated entertainment’ such as plays, films and live music.

An alcohol licence is also included in the application. This would provide the opportunity to serve alcohol up until midnight from Monday to Saturday, with a 10.30pm closing time on Sunday.

A number of objections to the licence led to it being discussed by councillors at a brief sub-committee meeting on Friday (September 24).

The two objectors, who had submitted comments prior to the meeting, expressed concerns over the sale of alcohol and the issue of noise for visitors at the neighbouring Braywick Cemetery.

One resident said: “The leisure centre should be a leisure centre to improve the fitness and health of Maidenhead residents.

“It is not an entertainment venue which will create endless misery for residents in this residential area.”

Leisure Focus confirmed that a ‘strict behaviour code’ will be displayed and adhered for all events, whilst noise levels would also be monitored.

At Friday’s meeting, Mark Camp-Overy, managing director of Leisure Focus Trust, confirmed that the application was ‘essentially the same’ as the previous licence at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

“Absolutely, [we agree to] the conditions that have been discussed – these are the conditions that have been put in by the police,” he said.

“We have met with people who have made objections, and we have some additional operational areas that we have agreed to.”

Mr Camp-Overy added that signage would be in place to remind visitors to be ‘considerate’ when leaving the site and said the leisure centre would be ‘supporting’ RBWM in the council’s tree planting initiative to assist in minimising noise disruption to Braywick Cemetery.

Councillors have since retired to deliberate whether to grant the application.

