Free Waterways Fun Day set for Saturday

Volunteers have cleared 35 tons of waterweeds in preparation for the Waterways Fun Day this Saturday – and need more help ‘urgently’ to set up on the day.

The free event is being held in the amphitheatre and the new water basin at Chapel Arches to celebrate completion of the York Stream arm.

Last week, invasive water weed was removed by a specialist boat, leaving the bed and lower vegetation undisturbed for habitat.

A team also worked to clear the channel edges and cut access steps down to the water’s edge by the library footbridge. This allows paddlers to safely load and unload.

Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW) chairman Richard Davenport said the new steps will be ‘invaluable’ for boaters.

On the Fun Day, there will be a programme of music and entertainment from 10am to 2pm.

FoMW is ‘urgently’ seeking volunteers to help set up and run the event, particularly at Town Moor to launch the 50-plus boats expected to join the cavalcade.

Volunteers are also needed around the amphitheatre and at Chapel Arches to decorate and help set up stalls.

If you can help, turn up early (from 8am), or email Richard Davenport at contact@maidenheadwaterways.org

To view the Fun Day programme, visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/waterwaysfunday

This event is sponsored by the Louis Baylis Trust, Shanly Homes, Areli (Nicholsons) and Countryside.