Grima jewellery owned by Michel Roux up for auction in Maidenhead

Dawsons in Maidenhead will be auctioning a special collection of Grima jewellery belonging to late chef Michel Roux tomorrow (Thursday, September 23).

Known as the ‘father of modern jewellery’, Anglo-Italian designer Andrew Grima was a renowned jeweller to the stars and the Royal family, and his work features in many public and private collections around the world.

Entirely self-taught, Grima joined his father-in-law’s jewellery manufacturing business, H.J. Company, in 1946 and immediately began innovating with new techniques, changing the emphasis to organic and abstract designs.

This collection was owned by the late Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux. The celebrated chef lived in Bray until his death in March of last year, aged 78.

According to the auctioneers, Roux and Grima enjoyed a long friendship dating back to the 1970s and had a mutual appreciation of each other's work.

The friendship resulted in a number of jewellery purchases and specially commissioned pieces, some of which are included in this exclusive collection.

More than 450 lots of jewellery, silver and watches will be available at the auction. These have been consigned by the Roux family directly to Dawsons.

One stand-out item is a jade and opal pendant, commissioned in 1987, set with a Mexican opal in an 18-karat-gold frame with diamonds set in the top and bottom.

It comes with the original design, signed by Grima.

Another significant piece is an 18-karat gold ornamental feather, inset with diamonds.

“It’s very typical of his modern style, while incorporating a naturalistic theme,” said Rachel Hutchinson, head of jewellery at Dawsons.

A tourmaline and diamond ring will also be included in the lot – also a recognisable Grima design, by the shape of the mount.

“Michel Roux purchased this for his wife, who wore it many times, and it was a much-beloved part of the collection,” said Ms Hutchinson.

The auction will be held from 9.30am tomorrow at Dawson's Auctioneers & Valuers, 9 Kings Grove Ind Est, Kings Grove, Maidenhead SL6 4DP.

The fully illustrated catalogue is available at tinyurl.com/37mz8ant