Advertiser launches competition to win tree for your school playground

This week the Advertiser has launched Tiser Trees, a competition for schools to win a tree for their school playground.

It is now clearer than ever that trees are important to our lives and play a part in combating climate change as well as providing an environment where people can relax and recuperate.

So, as part of the activities organised to mark the Advertiser’s 150th anniversary, 15 trees, one for each decade of the Advertiser’s existence, are available to schools within our catchment area. They have been bought with money donated by The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust.

The trees on offer are all native species – crab apple - malus ‘Evereste’, flowering cherry – prunus ‘autumnalis rosea’ and mountain ash – sorbus ‘aucuparia’ and are being supplied by specialists at Stubbings Nursery Ltd, Maidenhead and will be approximately 6ft tall.

They will be delivered in 12 litre pots with compost, a tree tie, stake and a plaque to mark the Advertiser’s 150th year.

Visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk for further information on the nursery.

To win a tree, all you have to do is write, in no more than 250 words, the answer to the following question;

Why do we need more trees in Maidenhead?

The competition is open to all school children in the area between five and 18 years old whose school has agreed to you entering the competition.

To enter, email your answer to the question along with your name, your age and telephone number and the name, address and number of your school to: sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk Alternatively, postal entries, including all the information above, can be sent to: Tiser Trees competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX. The closing date for all entries is 5pm on Friday, October 22, 2021. Please also include your tree preference if you have one.

Entrants must ensure the school can accommodate the Tiser Tree and plant it, which will be delivered by Stubbings Nursery at a date to suit both parties. More than one tree can be won per school.

Visit www.maidenheadadvertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions for our full terms and conditions.