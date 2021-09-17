Public notices: Henley pub applies for new decking area

This week’s public notices feature both upcoming and retrospective planning applications.

Planning

A retrospective application has been received by the Royal Borough for a new decking, 5,000-litre cesspit and boundary treatment at The Black Boys Inn near Henley.

The pub, whose application for a new licence gathered 84 objections prior to a recent licensing sub-committee meeting, is requesting permission for a development which affects a public right of way.

An application has also been submitted to make alterations to a listed building opposite Gandhi restaurant in Boyn Hill Avenue.

The applicant is seeking consent for new glazing to the roof on an existing element of the building, as well as the installation of solar panels, new external security lighting and cameras, and demolition of an existing single storey element on the side of the building.

Planning permission is also being sought for a single storey side/rear extension, additional roof lighting and demolition of an existing single storey rear element at 12 Ray Park Avenue, Maidenhead.

This development could affect the character or appearance of a conservation area.

Anyone who wishes to comment on these applications must do so within 21 days from Thursday, September 16.

Applications can be viewed on the Royal Borough’s planning portal, or during office hours at Maidenhead Library in St Ives Road, Maidenhead.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.