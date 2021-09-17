Maidenhead Town Show raises more than £1,200 for charity

Pictures from Selen Pleace

The Maidenhead Town Show took place on Saturday in the town centre with organisers praising a ‘really nice atmosphere’ in the eighth edition of the fair.

Opened by the borough’s mayor Cllr John Story and town crier Chris Brown, the event was held in the Nicholsons Centre and the High Street with a number of independent businesses running stalls.

Visitors to the town centre were treated to live performances from Scott McLachlan and Shimmies Bellydance, as well as a dog show and a raffle in the six-hour event.

Speaking afterwards, Deborah Jones of Craft Coop said that the event ‘went really well’, with the spacing of different stalls and attractions allowing residents to safely enjoy the town show.

“I think people were just really happy to have a live event, especially a live event that was so community orientated,” said Deborah.

“There were a lot of people there, although it was not scarily overcrowded because the event was spread over the Nicholsons Centre and on the High Street.

“The town show was an attempt to bring a country show into a town centre, so we had competitions such as biggest vegetable, best Victoria Sponge as well as a craft market.

“The mayor certainly seemed like he enjoyed the event; he took time to go around and spoke to all of the stallholders, many of whom started their businesses during lockdown.

“It was really nice for both of us to go around and speak to all of the stallholders and learn about their backgrounds and their stories.”

In total, the One Great Day fundraiser held during the town show raised £1231 for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Thames Valley Adventure Playground.