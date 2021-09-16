Maidenhead driver hits out at tailbacks caused by A4 crossing works

Residents have complained about traffic congestion leading up to the A4 Bad Godesberg Way as the council works to build a new pedestrian crossing.

In August, the Royal Borough said it would begin works on a new signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing around Kidwells Park, allowing more convenient access to the town centre.

Construction of the new crossing is due to be completed in October, the authority added.

Lane closures are set to be in place, mainly between 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday, with the borough saying it would take steps to ‘mitigate delays’ as much as possible.

However, residents have lamented that traffic cones and restrictions that are present outside of these times during rush hour are causing traffic problems.

Michael Young, who lives nearby and must drive in the area daily, said: “The knock-on impact is that all the surrounding roads like Shoppenhangers, up to Desborough College, are all caught up.

“It’s that period from 7:45am to 8:30am that’s really bad. The queues get everywhere and affect driving the kids to and from school.

“It took me half an hour to get from the train station to St Pirans. It’s bad for the environment too, people sitting in all the traffic with their engines running.”

In response, the council says that information on traffic management provided back in August remains the same.

“Traffic management and lane closures will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday only, which will help minimise traffic queues. This is necessary to ensure the works are carried out safely,” a spokesman said.

“There will be some exceptions to traffic management outside of these hours to accommodate specialist works that could not otherwise be completely safely (but not over weekends).”

The works are part of the council’s overall Missing Links project, which aims to improve connectivity across Maidenhead amid planned regeneration projects.

Construction of this new crossing is being majority funded by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.