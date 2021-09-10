Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail set to go ahead this weekend

The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail (CAMAT) is set to go ahead as planned this coming Saturday and Sunday (September 11 and 12).

Thirty artists from painters to sculptors will showcase their work in a free trail spanning from Altwood Bailey, Maidenhead to Station Road, Cookham.

Also on display is an exhibition at Norden Farm, showcasing work from the majority of the artists.

This will let those visiting Norden Farm get a sneak preview of what is coming this weekend.

“It’s like a taster session for people to decide which venues they want to go to,” said Jill Chadwick, an artist on the trail and the chair of the committee for the event.

“People are really getting into it now. We have lots of regulars who come almost every year, and are always keen to see what’s going on,” she said.

“This is quite a busy time of year for artists as there are a lot of exhibitions and shows going on, on top of putting up gazebos and other paraphernalia.

“We’re used to it but it’s still always a bit of a frenzy getting everything together.”

The artwork will be mostly on display inside homes, though some will be outdoors under cover, depending on the weather.

Trail organisers expect ‘a trickle’ rather than crowds gathering at once, to reassure those who might be COVID-nervous.

Each venue is open from 10am to 5pm on both days. The locations and artists can be seen online at camat.org.uk/art-trail-map