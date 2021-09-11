Remember When: Was Superbowl's Crystal Maze haunted?

1976: The Thames Valley Raft Race took place for the first time.

Sponsored by Maidenhead Sea Cadet Corps, teams were invited to build their own rafts and then paddle them from Boulters to the sea cadet headquarters at Gas Wharf in Taplow.

Seven teams drawn from youth groups and local firms took up the challenge, with the four-man team from the Castle Hill Centre paddling home first.

1981: A Bourne End teenager spent his last 20 weeks at college building a special go-kart for children at Cliveden Hospital.

Dominic Smulders built the kart while studying on the Hounslow Engineering Group Training Association apprenticeship scheme.

The machine, designed and built with the help of Keith Carter,, was donated to the rheumatoid children’s ward at the hospital.

1986: Country and western music was packing in the crowds at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

A Wild West Sunday at the new lounge bar at the leisure centre was proving to be a big success, with two live acts each week, waiters and waitresses dressed up as cowboys and cowgirls and food served from a chuckwagon.

1991: Schoolboy Gareth King led his favourite football team – Queens Park Rangers – onto the pitch as team mascot.

Gareth ran down the tunnel ahead of the teams, waved to the 9,000-strong crowd and kicked the ball about with players before the first division clash with Southampton.

1991: After 25 years, the uniform at Cox Green School underwent a radical change.

Out went the old school tie and the traditional, but increasingly costly, blazer, and in came open-neck shirts, round-necked jumpers, white polo shirts for summer, sweatshirts for winter and a black tracksuit for sport.

Headteacher Eric Lacy said: “I was sad to see the end of the blazer, but I am always concerned with practicality. The soaring cost of the blazer, couple with its limitations, meant we really did need to consider more appropriate ‘work wear’ for our students.”

1996: Spooky things were happening down at the Superbowl.

Staff there were convinced they had two ghostly visitors haunting the Crystal Maze – one, a small child, the other, a knight.

“There is a definite eerie atmosphere when entering the medieval zone,” said Chris Oldham, assistant manager at the bowl.

“Even some of our doormen are scared to enter this area by themselves.”

1996: An annual fashion shown run by the Maidenhead committee for Action Research saw models parade in nearly 100 varied outfits at Cliveden.

Boutique owner Betty Bond gave a commentary on clothes for all occasions, and was joined by the Queen’s milliner, Philip Somerville, who told the audience: “My hats go on the heads of some of the most interesting people in the world.”

The event raised about £6,000 for charity.