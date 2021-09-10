Public notices: Antenna pole planned for Courthouse Road in Maidenhead

This week’s public notices contain information on a new antenna pole potentially being constructed in Courthouse Road, and an application from a Littlewick Green house to make a series of extensions to the property.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted to the Royal Borough council to replace an existing antenna pole with a taller one in Courthouse Road.

In this week’s public notices, the applicant – Cornerstone – wants to construct a 20 metre monopole in the Maidenhead road.

If plans are approved, an existing 10 metre high pole will be removed.

Elsewhere, a cottage in Littlewick Green wants to construct an extension to its property.

The house, known as 5 Wickhurst Cottage in Bath Road, has applied to the council for permission to build a single storey front and side extension, as well as a single storey rear extension to the building.

Those wishing to comment or make representations about any of the above applications should do so to the Royal Borough council within 21 days of the public notice being issued.

To view this week's public notices, click here.