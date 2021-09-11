Reading firm raises thousands for Maidenhead hospice with 24-hour challenge

A Reading-based consultancy firm has embarked on a 24-hour marathon challenge in aid of a Maidenhead hospice.

Employees from Foundation SP (FSP) took part in a range of fundraising and voluntary activities on Thursday last week in aid of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Activities included planting in the hospice’s themed garden, wrapping prizes for the charity’s upcoming Heaven Sent Ball in Windsor, and providing digital expertise.

In addition, one FSP employee clocked up a total marathon distance of 26.2 miles, with the total raised for the chairty reaching more than £3,200.

The challenge concluded at the firm’s offices in Reading, where FSP and Alexander Devine team members joined together to complete the final mile.

Kate Wright, fundraiser at Alexander Devine, said: “The vital lifeline we give families is free of charge, but it costs around £1.8million a year just to maintain our current level of care.

“We are almost entirely reliant on donations and fundraising to meet the costs of running our service.

“The money raised from this challenge will help the hospice to continue to provide much-needed care for these vulnerable children and support for their families.

“Foundation SP’s support with volunteering activities will free up valuable time for the hospice staff to focus on their key role in caring for the children.”