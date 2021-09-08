Long-running Cox Green horticultural show returns to community centre

A horticultural show in Cox Green which has been running for more than 100 years saw hundreds of entries at the weekend.

Traditions were kept alive at the community centre in Highfield Lane for the show, which was held for the first time since the pandemic.

Organised by the Cox Green Horticultural Show Committee (CGHSC), the event draws in entries from residents across a range of categories, including fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography and arts and crafts.

It was attended by ward councillor Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green) who visited the show in the afternoon to view the exhibits, with more than 300 entries to this year’s event.

The show also saw a couple hundred more people attend for the viewing and judging later in the day.

Above left to right: Helen Grant, Joan Lee and Kelly Phelan with their winning entries

CGHSC member Martin Little said: “It was nice to get our feet back in the water so to speak. Entries were a bit down from 2019 but I think some people were a bit wary about doing things like this again. But we are happy with the turn-out.

“We had people come along in the afternoon and they think ‘I have lots of photographs’, or ‘I have grown lots of plants, I will enter next year’.

“There were also quite a few youngsters enter whose names we had not seen before.” Martin added: “Whatever people say, they like to do it [enter] but we all have a competitive nature as well, and the judges often give a bit of constructive criticism.

“The event has been going for more than 100 years and brings people into the community centre, which is there for everybody.”

Below: Mary Bradford from the Cox Green Town Women's Guild was awarded 1st prize for her fuchsia.