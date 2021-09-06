Norden Farm 'blown away' by turnout at Kite Festival

Organisers of Norden Farm’s Kite Festival said they have been ‘blown away’ by the support for this year’s event as kiting returned to skies above Punt Hill on Sunday.

After last year’s event was held virtually owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the festival marked the first outdoor event to be hosted by Norden Farm in more than a year.

Attendees were treated to live performances from the Reading All Steel Percussion Orchestra, acoustic artist Dan Pryde, four-piece Fleece Lined with an upbeat and funky set list as well as local singer-songwriter Tara Deane.

EKO, a giant sea puppet from the outdoor theatre performance Out of the Deep Blue, weaved its way through the crowd meeting revellers along the way.

Jane Corry, Chief Executive and Artistic Director at Norden Farm, said: "We've just been blown away by the support that we've had from everybody coming to the Kite Festival today (Sunday).

“It's been so exciting - the biggest and the best festival we've run. We sold over 100 kite kits in just one and a half hours, and our vendors were selling out too.

“It was so good to see everyone enjoying themselves so much with the simple fun of kite flying."