Remember When: Wethered brewery truck given the Corgi treatment

1971: There was a clean sweep of passes as children from the Fisheries estate took their cycling proficiency tests.

Tested by N Hoysted, road safety officer for Berkshire County Council, the 11 youngsters had to show they had a good working knowledge of practical road safety and cycling, and the Highway Code.

1976: Valkyrja, a Viking longboat, Britannica, a Roman galley, and Barco Rabelo, a Portuguese wine boat, sailed through Maidenhead, much to the amazement of passers-by.

They were heading for the boat show at Henley, and spent a night moored at Cookham.

1986: Marlow brewers Thomas Wethered and Sons entered the world of model toys.

One of the brewery’s three vintage vehicles was used by Corgi toys for its Corgi Classic range.

The Thornycroft Beer Truck was bought by Wethereds in 1919 and, keeping with tradition, was named after one of the brewery’s dray horses – Perseverance.

1991: Work started on the new £1.25million Alwyn Infants’ School, which was being built on land at Courthouse Junior School.

As the new term got under way, headteacher Maureen Blake, school governors and the past mayor and mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead, Robin and Dorothy Austin, visited the site to see how the work was progressing.

1991: Thousands of people flocked to Marsh Meadow for the return of Cookham Regatta.

Blazing sunshine and a refreshing breeze meant perfect conditions, both for the racing and for visitors browsing the many stalls and displays.

1996: Cheeky Charlie, a star at hundreds of parties at the Magnet Leisure Centre, went missing.

The dedicated party animal was nabbed from his home at the centre on a Saturday night, leading to a plea for the return of the £300 lifesize dragon suit.

“Two or three times a week he would come out and the kids would go mad when the saw him – they think he’s tremendous,” said Chris Hall, the Magnet’s assistant manager.

Charlie’s wife, Cheeky Cheryl, stood in for the dragon during his absence.

1996: A toxic alert in Market Street saw a swift clean-up operation by Berkshire’s Chemical Incident Unit.

The fire service arrived to find a canister full of an orange liquid giving off noxious fumes – and because it was unmarked the chemical trouble-shooters had to assume they had a potential disaster on their hands.

The team arrived within minutes of being called and safely sealed the canister inside a larger drum so it could be removed by experts at chemical disposal.