Former deputy head of Cox Green Infants dies aged 88

A former deputy headteacher of Cox Green Infants School has passed away aged 88.

Enid Margaret Bywater-Lees worked there for most of her career during the 70s and 80s, retiring in the mid-90s.

Encouraged by her parents, Enid went into teacher training college in the 50s, which was similar to going to university.

“It was a quite a big step at the time for a young woman to stay away somewhere to learn,” said her son, Tim Bywater-Lees.

During the 1960s, Enid was ‘on the edge of the vanguard’ of the progressive movement, supporting women’s rights and embracing changes to education.

“While other people’s parents were reading Woman’s Own, she was reading Nova,” Tim said.

“I have dyslexia and so did my dad. When it was first talked about, (Enid) recognised it in both of us.

“She pushed me to go onto a polytechnic and get a degree, at a time when life was defined by the 11-plus. There were a lot of changes, education-wise, over that period.

“She gave me, my brother and my sister the opportunity to do what we wanted to do.”

Enid began teaching in Ellington Primary School (now Riverside), remaining there for five or so years before moving on to Cox Green Infants (now Wessex).

“She definitely had a passion for education,” said Tim.

“I get the impression she could have been a headteacher if she had wanted, but she wanted to stay a deputy for that closer connection with the children.

“She was exhausted during the summer holidays, because she put so much into being a teacher.”

Janny Peppiatt, who worked as a teacher alongside Enid, said she was keen on active, hands-on teaching.

“She was very supportive of people who had few opportunities and was absolutely passionate about getting students off to a good start,” said Janny.

“She was a delightful, kind person who was very supportive of me as a new teacher, at a time when there wasn’t a lot of structure for provisional teachers.”

After retiring, Enid enjoyed days out at National Trust properties, live classical music at Norden Farm and walks with local rambling groups. Later in life, she also took to travelling.

“She always hated flying and we accepted that we weren’t going to go abroad – then one day she said, ‘Well, we’re going to America,’ and once she’d gone was no stopping her,” said Tim.

Enid travelled to far-flung places like South Africa, China and the USA many times, travelling two or three times a year.

A ‘determined individual’ with a ‘war-time sense of civic responsibility’, Enid also got involved in local causes, fundraising for Shelter and helping cycling campaign groups.

Towards the end of her life, Enid developed dementia and passed away on August 12. Her funeral was held last Wednesday at Slough Crematorium.