Carters Fair returns to Pinkneys Green with a bang

Carters Steam Fair returned to Pinkneys Green over the long weekend amid great enthusiasm from residents and out of town visitors alike.

The travelling fair spent a record four days from Friday to bank holiday Monday at Pinkneys to celebrate its 40th visit to the location this year.

On Friday the Carters team took multiple vintage vehicles, used to pull and power the fairground rides, to the streets of Maidenhead.

Visitors enjoyed a free firework display (the fair’s ‘biggest ever’) on Saturday evening, one of the first public firework display in Maidenhead since the pandemic.

“It was monumental, being able to come back,” said fairground owner Joby Carter.

“We’ve been coming to Pinkneys Green since I was about six. Because we are very much a part of Maidenhead, I think people are proud of us.”

One long-time fan, resident Vicky Frohnsdorff-Harris was pleased to be able to bring her baby daughter Isabella-Rose May to the fair for the first time.

“After 40 years of loving the fair it was truly amazing to introduce my 15-month-old to the Carter’s experience and amazing fireworks,” she said.

“Thank you so much to Carters for the years of joy. I look forward to many more.”

Joby added: “We had people coming up to us, welcoming us back, congratulating us for keeping going.”

“People have complimented the fair and says it looks better than it’s ever looked.”

Carters grew its online following and spruced up its attractions during the worst of COVID.

One of the highlights of this weekend’s event was the Steam Yachts, which had undergone a full restoration and were celebrating their centenary year.

“During lockdown we were facing the abyss. It was a tough time, a time of great reflection,” said Joby.

“Now some of our videos are getting 50,000 views, and I’ve sold 5,000 copies of my signwriting book.

“It sounds crazy but being locked away has increased our popularity.”

A live stream of Friday’s road-run around Maidenhead was watched by a global audience of 12,000 people.

As for how the fair has developed over the years, Joby said it is ‘never the same twice’, as there are always new and different steam engines.