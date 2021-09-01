Maidenhead Half-Marathon to move to Dorney Lake this Sunday

The Maidenhead Half Marathon is moving to Dorney Lake this year to ensure this special 10th anniversary edition can go ahead safely.

Ordinarily the route would run through Cookham and Maidenhead roads. Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID and this year it was set to go ahead as normal.

But following consultation with the Royal Borough and the event medical and safety partners, organisers have written to runners to say that using the usual town centre course is not possible after all.

This is due to fewer runners than usual, as events return from pandemic restrictions.

This year’s half-marathon is below the threshold required to justify closing roads, said the organisers.

Instead, the event will move to Dorney Lake’s scenic course.

The flat ground makes this an easy and popular course with runners. The course distance is still exactly 13.1 miles – but made up of four laps at Dorney Lake.

Event director Craig Thornton said: “With hundreds of runners signed up and ready to race after weeks and months of training, we worked on this idea of a special ‘Maidenhead Half Marathon at Dorney Lake’ to offer runners an alternative – rather than complete cancellation.

“The special souvenir medals, race bibs, training and fundraising will not go to waste.”

The celebratory atmosphere will be relocated to the perimeter of Dorney Lake, with free parking at the location.

Spectators are welcome throughout the course.

Food and drink will be on sale at the Dorney Lake Cafe and mobile catering truck.

This event is expected to start at the slightly later start time of 11am for all participants.

The start line will remain open for up to 15 minutes to allow those who would like more space to socially distance to do so separately.

The half-marathon is expected to return to Maidenhead town centre in 2022 for Sunday, September 4.

This weekend’s race is on Sunday, September 5 at Dorney Lake, Court Lane, Off Lake End Road, Dorney, Windsor.

There is no chance to enter the race on the day, so anyone interested in taking part should sign up in advance,

by this Thursday, September 2 at 12 noon.

To sign up, visit www.theraceorganiser.com/e/maidenhead-half-marathon-2973