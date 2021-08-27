Carters Steam Fair to celebrate 40th anniversary at Pinkneys Green

Carters Steam Fair is in town this weekend as it celebrates its 40th visit to Pinkneys Green.

The vintage fair will run from Friday until bank holiday Monday with some extra activities on offer to celebrate the anniversary.

On Friday between 10-11am there will be a vintage vehicle road run around Maidenhead.

On Saturday the fair will have it’s ‘biggest ever firework display’ at 9pm and on Sunday from 11-11.45am people can join an art and heritage tour around the fair. Guests will need to be a Patroen member to join the tour with details available on its website.

Carters Steam Fair tweeted: “This will be our 40th visit to Pinkneys Green and it has so many special memories for us.”

Visit www.carters steamfair.co.uk/visit/ pinkneys-green/