One Great Day out: Double-day of fun with Maidenhead Town Show

The second ever One Great Day event in Maidenhead is set to roll up for Saturday, September 11 – alongside Maidenhead Town Show for a full ‘fayre’ experience.

One Great Day is a national cooperation between shopping centres and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) to raise funds and awareness.

In 2019, Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) helped organise One Great Day in Nicholsons Walk, with the aim of raising awareness for the Taplow charity too.

“I think a lot of people didn’t realise that the playground is inclusive of people who don’t have special needs,” said Reama Shearman, TVAP engagement manager.

“We are all about inclusion. It’s good for people with special needs and people without to get used to being with each other.”

Working alongside GOSH also makes a lot of sense for the charity, Reama said.

“Lots of our families are patients at Great Ormand Street, so it’s kind of a double whammy for us,” she said.

That year, the event raised just under £1,000.

The event could not take place last year due to COVID, but this year One Great Day will once again be hosted in the Nicholsons Centre.

Standout events of the day include an ‘everyone wins’ tombola with a vast number of prizes and a raffle including £100 cash and wines.

There are about £5,000 raffle tickets, sold at £1. Should every ticket sell, the raffle alone will earn £5,000 to be split evenly between GOSH and TVAP.

On the quirkier end is a running event featuring GoodGym Windsor and Maidenhead, where volunteers will run the ‘symbolic distance’ between Nicholsons Walk and Great Ormand Street.

Organisers are hoping to borrow a running machine for the day.

There will also be a ‘human fruit machine’, where players pull a homemade handle to ‘activate’ three people selecting fruits at random from a bucket.

“Together with the town show, I think this is going to be a really good day out with a nice community feel to it,” said Reama.

“Not only can you see dogs and belly dancers, but you can have that fayre aspect with tombolas at the same time.”