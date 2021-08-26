Public notices: Major Maidenhead A-road set for overnight closure

This week’s public notices contain information on the closure of a major A-road in Maidenhead, and an application from a Waltham St Lawrence farm to build a new agricultural barn.

Traffic and travel

Part of a major A-road in Maidenhead is set to close overnight next week while works are carried out on the highway.

The Royal Borough council has made an order to stop any vehicle from travelling southbound along the A330 Ascot Road, from its junction with the A308 Braywick Roundabout southward for a distance of 30 metres.

The purpose of the order is to facilitate works on trial holes on the road, with the route closed between 8pm on Tuesday (August 31) until 6am on Wednesday (September 1).

Alternative routes will be via: Ascot Road, Kingscroft Lane, Cocks Lane, Maidens Green, Church Road, Pidgeonhouse Lane, Lovel Road, Hatchet Lane, Winkfield Road, Windsor Road, Peanut Roundabout, Sheet Street Road, Kings Road, Osborne Road, Frances Road, Alma Road, Goslar Way, Royal Windsor Way off slip, Maidenhead Road, Windsor Road and the A308 Braywick Roundabout.

Meanwhile, part of a Maidenhead road is set to close for a working week as the council carries out gas connection works.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel along Camden Road from the northern boundary of a property known as Fernhurst, to the southern boundary of a property known as Tarragon.

Waiting in Camden Road will also be prohibited while the works are taking place.

The road closure order is due to be in place from 8am on Monday until 5pm on Friday, September 3.

A diversion route for vehicles affected by the works will be via Camden Road, Linden Road, and the A308 Furze Platt Road.

Planning

Plans have been put forward to build an agricultural barn in Waltham St Lawrence.

The Royal Borough has received an application to build the structure on land to the south of Pool Farm, located in Pool Lane.

Proposals also include hardstanding, as well as the retention of a mobile home to be used as a day/rest room.

Elsewhere, a house in Cookham is looking to make some alterations to the building.

The property, known as Tudors, in Berries Road, wants to build a new pitched roof, a part single, part two-storey side extension, and a first floor front extension.

The owners of the house also want to peform enlargements of the one existing rear dormer with one juliet balcony, following part demolition of an existing single-storey side element and demolition of the existing rear conservatory.

