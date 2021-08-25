Chimp mural by 'Peachy' appears in Boyn Hill

06:00PM, Wednesday 25 August 2021
A mural displaying a chimpanzee clutching a rose has appeared on the wall of a hair salon in Boyn Hill.
The artwork includes the message: ‘In a world full of daisies dare to be a Rose’ and can be seen on the wall behind the Hair and Beauty Studio at the junction of Stamford Road and Wootton Way.
It is signed by ‘Peachy’ who is understood to be a Reading-based artist.
The neighbouring Berkshire town saw its own artwork feud earlier this year when a mural by internationally-renowned street artist Banksy was defaced on the former Reading Prison.
Another image depicting a dangling typewriter suffered a similar fate on Reading Bridge.
But the vandalism was covered up by a follow-up mural with the message ‘Cherish Love Hope’ accompanied by the signature of Peachy.
