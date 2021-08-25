Tributes pour in following death of businessman Ross Wilson

The family of business-man Ross Wilson said a ‘light has gone off in Berkshire’ following his death at the age of 72.

The Bray-based entrepreneur passed away with his family at his bedside on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19.

He will be remembered as a man who helped hundreds of businesses across the Thames Valley through his energy and guidance.

Ross also played an instrumental role as treasurer and trustee at The Prince Philip Trust Fund, helping to hand out more than £2 million in grants since its inception in 1977.

Daughter-in-law Vicky Wilson said: “He really was somebody that squeezed the most out of life and was a shining light and example of how to live and was loved and respected by clients and friends alike.

“He did so much for the business community and the wider community through his charitable works and when people met him he was not often forgotten.”

Born in 1948, Ross grew up in Wishaw, Scotland, before moving to Glasgow aged 16 to pursue a career in accountancy.

While studying he met his wife Carolyn who he went on to marry in 1971 before the pair moved across the Atlantic so Ross could take up an accountancy position in Jamaica.

The couple had two sons, Allan and Chris, while living in the Caribbean and moved back to the UK in 1975 and set up their life in Maidenhead.

Ross soon set up the Windsor-based accountancy firm, Williams Allan, with fellow Scots Billy Mills, Alan Ross and Sandy Kerr with the company supporting businesses and entrepreneurs across the region.

Following its successful sale to Tenon in 2000, Ross went on to proudly join his sons in business at their Frascati Way-based accountancy and advisory firm Wilson Partners in 2008.

He revelled in his role as seasoned networker and built hundreds of business connections and friendships through his involvement with both the Windsor and Maidenhead Chambers of Commerce and Berkshire branch of the Institute of Directors.

Vicky added: “We’ve been inundated with hundreds of emails and messages of condolence of people sharing their stories of how he helped them personally and their business.

“A client said their business would’ve folded before it had started without his guidance, support and energy, and it does move us to tears to read how much of a positive impact he had.”

Away from work, Ross was rarely happier than when he was out on his boat with friends and family near his riverside home in Bray.

He named the vessel ‘Aye Ready’ in homage to the motto of his beloved Glasgow Rangers Football Club.

He was also a keen golfer and long-term member at Temple Golf Club which he captained in 2008 and 2016.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he also played a key role in mobilising support at the Prince Philip Trust Fund to help disadvantaged pupils in the borough and struggling charities.

“He was completely genuine and authentic and a light really has gone off in Berkshire,” Vicky added.