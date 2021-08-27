Sign up to the 40th Maidenhead Boundary Walk

Maidenhead Boundary Walk – one of the town’s biggest charity fundraising events – is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with the addition of a new family-friendly 5km route.

The Rotary organised event, which takes place on Sunday, October 3, traditionally sees hundreds of walkers following the boundary of the old Maidenhead Borough – a route of about 13-miles.

But organisers think the distance puts off families with young children so has introduced the shorter route to make it more inclusive.

Boundary Walk chairman Jim Howles said: “Last year the event went ahead in a ‘bubble format’ because of Covid-19 restrictions. We wanted to mark both the return of the full Boundary Walk this year and its 40th anniversary by making sure it is open to absolutely everyone, whatever their age or ability.”

Walkers raise sponsorship for their favourite good causes, making the event perfect for charities to replace funding lost during lockdown. Over the last four decades the Boundary Walk has seen hundreds of thousands of pounds raised for a huge number of charities.

Both routes start and finish at Boulters Lock car park and follow a signposted path with checkpoints manned by Rotary marshals. The family route takes a circular path along the river and around Braywick Nature Reserve.

Lisa Hunter, a member of the organising team, added: “The Boundary Walk is a ready-made fundraising event. You just need to get sponsorship and walk the route – it’s that simple. It is the chance to take part in an historic event and raise some much-needed money for your chosen causes.”

There is a registration fee to take part which covers admin costs including route maps and completion certificates. All sponsorship raised goes to the walker’s chosen charity.

The event, which is jointly organised by Maidenhead Rotary Club and Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, is also supported by the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust and the Shanly Foundation.

Full details and registration can be found at www.boundarywalk.org.uk