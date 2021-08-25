Old friends reunited at Maidenhead gathering organised by Facebook group

Friends were reunited for the first time in more than 50 years at a gathering last week, organised by a social media group connecting those with links to the town.

North Maidenhead Cricket Club played host to the meet-up, which was held on Friday, and was attended by more than 120 people.

It was arranged by Maureen Palethorpe and Dave Gale of the Facebook group ‘Maidenhead Through the Years’, and acted as a chance for members to get together after lockdown.

People travelled from far and wide to attend, with some visiting Maidenhead from Scotland and Wales, with one travelling from as far as the USA.

Ex footballers and cricketers recalled past sporting days business figures discussed times of yesteryear, while friends who had lost touch over the years were reunited.

Landowner Peter Prior was on hand to welcome the group, where they enjoyed refreshments, and a thirst for a similar event next year.

“An absolutely splendid time was had by all, with many requests to hold it again next year as everyone had such a wonderful time meeting old pals,” said Deena Lansdowne, an admin for the Facebook group.

“The evening finally ended with many a promise to keep in touch and many a new friend made.”