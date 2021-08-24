New foodbank set up in Maidenhead with deliveries for those in need

A Maidenhead-based charity that does global work supporting the vulnerable has turned its focus inward by starting up a new foodbank in Cookham Road.

Global Helping Hands, an Islamic volunteer group, was set up by a family in Boyn Valley Road.

Originally focused on worldwide issues, the pandemic brought the group’s attention to needs closer to home.

Member of the team Maria Akbar said: “We have become more and more aware that in our own local area, people need help.

“In our faith, we believe that if your belly is full, you must not let your neighbour go hungry.”

Global Helping Hands began a Tuesday-night kitchen for the homeless and has been making meals for deprived children. It also responds to emergency need, identified to them by the council.

“Two days ago we were able to help a 94-year-old lady, which was amazing,” said Maria.

Until recently, Global Helping Hands did not have a premises for a foodbank but now has teamed up with the Al-Tawheed Islamic Education Centre Maidenhead (TIECM) to use their premises for giving out and storing food.

“Before we were hoarding food in our own houses, which isn’t practical,” said Maria.

On Sunday, the first Global Helping Hands foodbank opened and gave out all of its 50 packages.

“It was absolutely fantastic. We want to thank TIECM and our volunteers, who are so young,” said Maria.

All the volunteers are between 16-21 years old.

“We want the youngsters to be inspired to want to take on these roles when they are older,” said Maria.

“They have quite a bit of spare time and it’s lovely to see them get so involved and all the energy they put in.”

Global Helping Hands is also able to deliver packages to anyone who is not able to get out and about.

“We’re willing to bend over backwards to help people – that’s how passionate we are,” said Maria.

The Global Helping Hands foodbank runs every second Sunday of the month at Al-Tawheed Islamic Education Centre, 22 Cookham Road.

Anyone with mobility issues who would like help can call Maria on 07525 097460.