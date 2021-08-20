Application to turn Maidenhead offices into flats in refused

A controversial proposal to convert existing office space at Belmont Place into flats has been rejected by the council.

An application had been received to create 18 apartments on the ground and first floors of the building on Belmont Road, with 19 storage units in the basement.

There were also proposals to use the existing 27 parking spaces on-site for residential use.

Neighbours had expressed concerns over the plans. Excess on-street parking on what is a narrow road along a bus route was highlighted by one resident, whilst another said the request to turn the offices into high density housing was ‘totally unacceptable’.

The Maidenhead Civic Society shared concerns over parking whilst also calling for significant landscaping to soften the visual impact within a residential setting.

Ward councillor Simon Bond concurred with the comments made by some residents, adding that he wondered whether the plans could be improved by adding a wall-mounted cycle holder in each storage unit ‘to support cycling and help residents use their storage area effectively’.

Head of planning Adrien Waite confirmed the decision to refuse the application as 15 of the 18 flats would not have complied with the nationally described space standard.

14 of the flats had no in-built storage, whilst the storage proposed was less than the minimum storage of 1.5 square metres required for a one bedroom, two bed apartment.

To view the application in full, visit: https://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QUOUCGNI0PG00