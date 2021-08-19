Public notices: application to change offices to 20 flats

This week in the public notices, two offices – one in Maidenhead and one in Cookham – could be set to turn into flats.

The Royal Borough has also put in orders to potentially close three roads in Cookham.

Planning

In Castle Hill, an application has been put in to change an office into 20 flats.

Applicant South Yorkshire Pension Authority wishes to turn the four-storey detached building into 15 studios and five one-bedroom flats.

The site, Hanson House, is around 1,440sqm, with an outer and undercroft car park at ground floor level holding 32 car parking spaces.

It is based immediately off the Castle Hill (A4) roundabout connecting Marlow Road, Bad Godesburg Way and Frascati Way.

The site is bounded by a three-storey office building, Thames House, as well as the four-storey Lantern office building.

Vehicle access is via Sun Lane, off Marlow Road.

For the new development, 10 car parking spaces are suggested, and 20 secure cycle parking spaces in a ground-floor communal cycle storage.

The development is expected to generate four vehicle trips during the morning peak hour and four in the evening. The developer’s representative says this is 25-41 fewer trips than before.

Over in Cookham, Sorbon Estates (Shanly Group) is looking to change two-storey offices on Station Court, off High Road, into eight flats with 19 parking spaces.

Each would also have cycle storage and their own private garden.

There is currently already an existing application for the site, looking to change the offices into four flats.

Road closures

The Royal Borough is making an order to prohibit any vehicle from driving down Spring Lane in Cookham from its junction with Pudseys Close, south of the property Spring Cottage.

The alternative route is via Choke Lane, Winter Hill Road, Bigfrith Lane and Church Road.

This is to facilitate overhead works on behalf of BT. The road closure would be between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Friday, September 3.

The borough has also made an order to prevent driving on High Road from its junction with Whyteladyes Lane, Cookham, eastward for 30m.

This will be between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Monday, August 23.

The closure is to create a safe working zone for pole testing. The diversion route will be via Whyteladyes Lane and Lower Road.

Finally, there may be road closures on New Road from its junction with High Road northward for 30m on Tuesday 24, again for pole testing.

This will be in force between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The alternative route will be via Lower Road and High Road.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.