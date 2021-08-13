Line-up for Norden Farm's Kite Festival announced

The entertainment line-up for this year’s Kite Festival at Boyn Hill has been announced with outdoor performances set to take place for the first time.

The festival, run by Norden Farm and held on Sunday, September 5 from 12pm to 4pm, will see a physical theatre performance and live music throughout the day.

Out of the Deep Blue Sea, a performance featuring a Sea Giant Puppet, will entertain and interact with attendees at the festival.

Furthermore, a line-up of local talent will provide live music on the day, including Dan Pryde, a 24-year-old solo acoustic artist from Burnham who is in the process of putting together his first album after recording three demo EPs.

Maidonian Tara Deane will also be performing having played to live audiences across the country. In 2014, she released her debut single which won three awards in an online music chart.

Fleece Lined, who play the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Otis Redding, and Reading-based Dusklight complete the line-up of live entertainment.

Away from the main stage, food and drink will be available from local businesses. Agosti Gelato and Get Whisked Away will be providing ice cream and sweet treats respectively, whilst a bar will sell soft drinks and beer from Rebellion Brewery.

In the lead-up to the festival, kite-making workshops have been taking place across Windsor and Maidenhead including a recent event at Broom Farm Community Centre on Thursday.

Children enjoyed the opportunity to design, create and fly their kites at the event in Dedworth where they learned how to make either a Patang Kite – the Indian Fighter Kite – or a classic Trapezoid Kite.

The workshop was led by specialist kite makers from Community Kite Project which has been running kite workshops and flying events since 2011.

The Kite Festival and Kite Making Workshops are supported by funding from Shanly Foundation, RBWM, The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust and The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.