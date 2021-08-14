Maidenhead Town Show is all-go after year of online-only

Maidenhead Town Show is set to go ahead on September 11 – this time alongside One Great Day to make a bigger-than-ever day of fun for the family.

The town show will be held in the Nicholsons Centre and the High Street for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be like a typical traditional country show with competitions such as best Victoria sponge and biggest vegetable, as well as craft categories.

There will also be the dog show including categories like best trick and best dressed.

The event is organised annually by Craft Coop and took place online last year. Director Deborah Jones said the team is ‘really excited’ to be back live again.

“Online, we were able to do things we couldn’t do in person – instead of the biggest vegetable competition, we had ‘show your garden’, and instead of the dog show we could have animals other than dogs, which really isn’t practical in a live show,” she said.

“But it didn’t feel like something where we were having fun together. We’re so happy to be able to put on something people can come and enjoy.”

Local performers such as singers and dancers will be attending – and there are slots still open for performers who are interested in signing up.

There will also be treasure trails for the kids, working off the One Great Day theme. Children will be able to hunt for One Great Day mascot monsters around the event areas.

The One Great Day is a fundraising event for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP).

There will be a tombola, a ‘human fruit machine’, games and a sponsored running machine event.

Though the town show is going forward ‘tentatively’ because of uncertainties about how open to be, it is expected that, alongside One Great Day, the event will be busy.

“It looks like the town show is going to be bigger than it ever has been,” said Deborah.

Visit www.maidenheadshow.co.uk to find out more.