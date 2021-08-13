Maidenhead rambler and 'campaigning spirit' dies aged 95

A Maidenhead figure has died peacefully at home aged 95 years old.

Dennis Alfred Lamb was a co-founder, former chairman and president of Middle Thames Ramblers, a founder member of Maidenhead Civic Society and member of Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

He was born on November 6, 1925 and died on Wednesday, August 4 this year after a long period of multiple health problems. His wife Kay was by his side.

Kay remembers him as an intelligent and very social person with a ‘wonderful sense of humour’ who ‘liked to live life to the full.’

“He was interested in local issues and he enjoyed joining in with the things he belonged to and getting to know people in the organisations, going to all the social events,” she said.

Among Dennis’ achievements, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (BSE) from The Open University at the age of 70.

“He was born at a time when people used to go into work at age 14,” said Kay. “He was never able to go on to technical college or university when he was younger. He always regretted that.

“He felt he would like to have a degree, which, had he been born in different circumstances, he would have done.”

By going to evening classes, Dennis, a design engineer, was able to work towards earning his qualifications.

“It was a very proud moment for him. He was the first in his family to ever do that,” said Kay.

Though Dennis liked to work ‘in the background’ of the organisations he was involved with, he was always ready to contribute, often organising walking holiday weekends away for the Middle Thames Ramblers.

Dennis was involved in the group for nearly 50 years until the year 2000. He was one of the two key individuals who founded it in 1952, alongside Frank Wiltshire.

The Ramblers remember that Dennis was often in ‘campaigning spirit’, fighting for the rights of ramblers, and ‘did not give up easily’.

He is remembered for having stood up for the ramblers’ right to visit a pub after a long walk, after being denied entry by the landlord.

In another memorable instance, he helped them navigate a sticky situation where ramblers walked too close to a house belonging to a member of the Saudi royal family, and were accosted by guards.

“Rambling was a big part of his life,” said Kay. “He carried on doing all these activities until extreme old age, until it became too difficult for him.”

Dennis will be missed as a beloved husband and uncle. His funeral will be held on August 26 at GreenAcres Chiltern.