New pedestrian crossing planned on Bad Godesberg Way

Works will start shortly on a new signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing on Bad Godesberg Way on the A4 in Maidenhead.

The works, part of the Missing Links cycle scheme, are intended to create a new, safe crossing at Kidwells Park, allowing more convenient access to the town centre.

Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“This new crossing will mean residents from the Kidwells Park area will have a safe access to town in a convenient place – without having to travel up to the subway beyond Castle Hill roundabout.”

The works, majority funded by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, will start on August 16 and are scheduled to complete in October.

The project will require some traffic management, including lane closures on the Cookham Road and Castle Hill roundabouts.

Lane closures will be in place mainly between 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

There will be some exceptions to these time frames to ‘accommodate specialist works that could not otherwise be completely safely.’

The works will be carried out in three phases so that one lane of Bad Godesberg Way in each direction should remain open throughout the project.

“Traffic management and lane closures are necessary to ensure the works are carried out safely,” said Cllr Clark.

“I appreciate that traffic management generates some strong views, but I can assure residents that this project has been carefully considered, and steps taken to mitigate delays as much as we can.”

The road used to be part of Oldfield Ward, now St Mary’s. Councillor for Oldfield, Geoffrey Hill (The Borough First), said he felt that a footbridge to compliment the existing underpass might have been a better choice.

Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary’s) said he welcomed the link but said he was ‘surprised’ the project was not planned together with the recent work on Castle Hill roundabout after ‘months of disruption’.

“It would have saved time, cost and inconvenience, given their close proximity,” he said.