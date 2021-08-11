Maidenhead father seeks support for school prom

A Maidenhead father is organising a prom for his daughter’s year group in the absence of a school event due to coronavirus restrictions.

Brian Savage, whose daughter Tracey has just completed Year 11, is seeking support from Maidenhead businesses to help organise the event for pupils who attended Altwood School.

School proms are considered one of the highlights of the academic year and are often held towards the end of June once the exam season is over.

However, uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions made it difficult for schools to guarantee such a large-scale event, meaning many pupils were denied the opportunity to formally celebrate the end of five years of secondary education.

No matter, Brian took it upon himself to organise a prom for his daughter and her friends at Altwood and has secured a venue and entertainment for the event.

“My daughter was really disappointed that she was unable to have a prom,” said Brian. “She had a few friends around last week, although that isn’t the same as getting together as a year group.

“I spoke to my daughter, and she was able to get a few of her friends’ parents’ email addresses so we could begin to organise it.

“I spoke to my friend, Tracey, who’s the secretary for the Maidenhead Ivy Leaf, and she said that they would be happy to provide the hall. They were really helpful, really supportive and managed to secure us a date for Friday, September 10.

“I myself do a bit of disco, as do my friends, so between us we’re going to do the music.”

He added that he had managed to secure a ticket supplier for attendees but was looking for local businesses to help arrange food and decorations for the event.

“My daughter will be handing out the invitations on GCSE results day – it’s the only thing we could think of to get the invitations out so that everybody knew about the event,” Brian added.

“I quite like organising these sorts of things, but it would be great if we could get as much support as we possibly can for some food and some decorations from local companies.

“It’s all coming together – I’m quite excited myself to be honest. My daughter is really excited now that she gets to buy a prom dress.”

If you would like to support Brian, email brian.savage@sky.com