LIVE: A-level results day in Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead

A-level students across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire are finding out their results today after another tough academic year.

This year, A-level grades will be calculated based on teacher assessments of student performance in the absence of exams.

The grading algorithm which caused widespread controversy last year has been ditched.

The results are being released earlier this year, to allow students more time to appeal their grades if they believe they are incorrect.

All the best to everyone collecting their results today and we wish you well with whatever you decide to do next.

Find out more about school results in our area below:

8.50am:

Hello and welcome to our live blog bringing you updates from our schools in Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and South Bucks on A-level results day.

We'll be updating this page throughout the morning, bringing you pass rates, student stories and headteacher reaction as schools celebrate achievements despite another year of pandemic disruption.

9.40am:

The results are starting to filter in from across our area and first up its Altwood School.

Altwood School, Maidenhead: Sixth form students at Altwood Church of England School earned a sweep of high grades, with 88 per cent receiving A*-C.

Of those, 49 per cent earned A*-A grades with the overall pass rate 99 per cent.

Every student studying a vocational course also passed.

Amongst this year’s top performers were:

Head student Shazmina Khan secured her spot to study medicine at Queen Mary University of London after achieving two A*s in biology and physics and an A in chemistry.

Kuba Hryniewicki who also achieved two A*s in art and design and media and an A grade in Business. Kuba is off to study Advertising and Brand Design at Ravensbourne University London.

Football Academy students Joshua Bellamy, Tom Hennah, Lewis Patrick, Ben Peters, Frederick Rodgers and Maddison Woods all achieved Triple Distinction Star – three students are off to pursue scholarships at American universities.

Headteacher Neil Dimbleby said: “After another challenging year we are delighted once again that such a significant number of our young people have successfully gained a place at the university or apprenticeship of their choice, it’s a credit to them and the staff at Altwood.

“I am incredibly proud of our students; all their hard work over the past two years in very difficult circumstances has certainly paid off! The whole of the Altwood community wishes them well in the next phase of their life.”

9.50am:

Windsor Girls' School, Windsor: At Windsor Girls’ School, 86 per cent of A-level students have received a grade of A*-C, with 41 per cent earning A* and As.

Bibi Cheema and Harriet Cook achieved a clean sweep of As in drama and theatre, history and English Literature.

Bibi is now looking forward to studying history at the London School of Economics while Harriet will be moving to Exeter University to read English and drama.

A place on the University of Cambridge’s natural sciences course awaits Faye Wong after she secured A*s in biology, mathematics and chemistry.

Ilaria Okusaga will be reading English and Spanish at the University of Oxford after achieving an A* in Spanish, A* in English Literature and an A in geography.

All grades were awarded through the Teacher Assessments. The school said ‘a great deal of effort’ has been put into making sure that the grades awarded were fair, accurate and based on evidence.

Teachers, subject leaders and the senior leadership team worked to ensure all grades were awarded in line within national guidance.

Peter Griffiths and Eimear O’Carroll, co-headteachers said: “The cohort have excelled themselves during the last two years with resilience and determination consistently shown.

“We are incredibly proud of this wonderful set of outcomes.”

10.03am:

Wexham School, Wexham: Headteacher Lawrence Smith said the results achieved by his students reflected their hard work during ‘some very difficult times’.

The school, in Norway Drive, said 64 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades.

A further 29 per cent secured A*-B.

Top performers included Sana Ahmed who landed a clean sweep of A*s and Aleeza Ahmad who got an A* and two Bs.

Mr Smith said: “I’m extremely proud of the results my students have achieved this year reflecting all their hard work during some very difficult times.”

10.09am:

It just wouldn't be A-level results day without some pictures of students brandishing their hard-earned results. Here's Adam Lawson, from The Windsor Boys' School, with his stellar set of three As.

10.32am:

The Windsor Boys' School, Windsor: The Windsor Boys’ School has released results for both A-level and Level 3 vocational qualifications today.

High-performing students from the school, in Maidenhead Road, included Adam Fitzwater who managed three A*s and Anoop Matharu who bagged an A* and two As.

Sixth former Charles Wallace is also bound for the University of Oxford after he secured top marks in all his subjects, landing three A*s.

Louise Reznikova, acting headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a challenging and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

10.44am:

Furze Platt Senior School, Maidenhead: Two friends were both thrilled with their results which will see them study at the same university.

Taylor Crawford and Joanne Shauba will both be travelling to the University of West England in Bristol to study events management and criminology respectively.

The pair said that they were ‘really pleased’ with their results and were ‘delighted’ to be able to go to university together in September.

Just as pleased with her results was Holly Bird, who will be attending the University of Sussex to study English.

She said: “I feel a bit shaken but I definitely feel better now that I’ve got my results.”

Headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said: “We’re absolutely delighted that after everything the children have gone through that just about everybody has got into their university or apprenticeship of choice and made it to that progression of the next point in their lives.

“Given all the things which they’ve battled, and the way they’ve had to learn to adjust over the last two years, we’re just absolutely delighted to see all of the smiles and the happiness today.”

10.56am:

A look of relief for Furze Platt's Holly Bird as she collects her results alongside mum Jacqui.

11.08am:

Upton Court Grammar School, Slough: The disruption of COVID-19 couldn’t prevent students at Upton Court Grammar School achieving an impressive set of results.

The school, in Lascelles Road, revealed 90 per cent of grades achieved were A*-C with 76 per cent of results graded A*-B.

Places at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities now await.

Davod Shah, Ayan Shoaib and Miranda Crawford are among this year’s cohort who will be heading to the University of Cambridge after achieving A*s in all their subjects.

Headteacher Mark Pritchard said: “We are particularly proud that, despite the challenges of 2021, Upton Court Grammar School students leave having received a quality education and have the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values needed to be successful and engaged global citizens.

“Congratulations to every student for all they have achieved.”

11.16am:

Is it a promotional shot for the next Rocky film or A-level results day? Either way, students at Burnham Grammar School are enjoying the moment as they pick up their results this morning.

11.31am:

Charters School, Sunningdale: Charters students will be heading off to every corner of the UK to further their education with university spots secured from Plymouth to St Andrews.

The Sunningdale school saw 88 per cent of its a-level students secure an A*-C grade with a further 15 per cent earning an A*.

Students who studied BTEC qualifications also did well with a number of Distinction and Distinction* grades achieved.

The graduates are going off to further their studies from Plymouth in the South West to St Andrews in Scotland and Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Steve Metson, head of Year 13 said: “The Class of 2021 at Charters deserve huge credit for the fantastic results that have been achieved in such challenging circumstances.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the way the year group has performed showing such dedication and resilience.

“We wish every student success as they embark on their exciting futures whether this be at university, an apprenticeship or the world of work and the whole of the Sixth Form team are incredibly proud of everyone’s endeavours.”



11.40am:

Beechwood School sixth formers Andreea Baldiman and Alicia Steadman were kind enough to stop by for the Express photographers. Congratulations on your results.

12.00pm:

St Joseph's Catholic High School, Slough: This year’s A-level students performed to ‘one of the highest levels the school has ever seen’ according to headteacher Ciran Stapleton.

The school, in Shaggy Calf Lane, saw 63 per cent of grades recorded as A*-B with 41 per cent either A* or A.

A total of 45 students took BTEC qualifications with 35 per cent achieving a Distinction-Distinction*, 65 per cent achieving a Distinction*-Merit and a 95 per cent pass rate.

The school’s headteacher said students were subjected to a rigorous assessment process which delivered a true reflection of their ability.

Mr Stapleton said: “What no-one should forget is that this year all the staff and students have done an incredible amount of work to ensure that our students have the best and fairest system in a world with no formal exams.

“They have overcome adversity and challenge with a resilience and innovation that sets them apart, their future is very bright indeed.

“They need to be congratulated on these set of results.”