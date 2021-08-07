Remember When: Horsing around with Ronnie Barker, Eric Morecambe and Ernie wise

1976: Comedians Ronnie Barker, Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe couldn’t resist horsing around on a visit to the Shire Horse Inn at Maidenhead Thicket.

The trio were attending a press conference where the BBC’s light entertainment programme for the autumn was announced.

1976: The results of the stock and field classes were announced ahead of the 123rd Royal East Berks Agricultural Association’s annual show at Stubbings in October.

Sam Philp and sons won the Maidenhead Advertiser Cup for the best farmed farm over 250 acres.

1976: Banger racing was becoming one of the fastest growing forms of motorsport in the country – and it could be seen on alternate Sundays at Drift Road.

Hundreds of the sport’s fans turned up to see cars thrashed around a short circular track near Hawthorne Hill.

1981: Members of successful Maidenhead Rowing Club crews gathered for a photo as they received the Wilkinson Sword Trophy.

The trophy was awarded to the club which gained the most points among competing clubs at Maidenhead Regatta.

1986: There were thrills and spills as well as lots of fun in a rain-soaked charity pram race around Maidenhead town centre.

The event saw 19 pairs of competitors take part in the sponsored race, organised by Neil and Kay Murray, licensees of The Portland Arms in West Street.

Teams from The Portland Arms and the Boar’s Head took part in the event, which saw one competitor suffer a broken arm after several trollies collided near the finishing line.

1991: Football legends George Best and Alan Ball formed an impressive partnership as Michael Parkinson hosted his annual celebrity cricket match.

Perfect weather greeted hundreds of spectators who flocked to Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club to spot some famous faces and watch a good-natured game.

West Indies star Gordon Greenidge opened the batting, while Lionel Blair and Jimmy Tarbuck also competed.

1996: Vintage and modern aircraft took to the skies for the fourth annual air show at White Waltham Airfield.

Up to 10,000 people attended on both days to watches performers including the Sukhoi Duo and The Crunchie Flying Circus.